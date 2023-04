Bucharest teacher stabbed in the neck by student during class

Bucharest teacher stabbed in the neck by student during class. A female high school teacher from Bucharest was stabbed in the neck by a student on Wednesday, April 5. She is stable and the student was detained. The police report regarding the incident notes that officers from the 14th police section in Bucharest were notified that a female teacher had (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]