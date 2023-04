Wizz Air announces first flights from Romania’s new Brasov Airport

Wizz Air announces first flights from Romania's new Brasov Airport. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Thursday, April 6, that it would begin operations at Romania's new Brasov Airport this year. The airline will fly from Brasov, central Romania, to London and Dortmund. The Brasov-London Luton route will be operated three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays (...)