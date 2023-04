Survey: Most Romanians oppose the idea of Romania leaving the EU, NATO

Survey: Most Romanians oppose the idea of Romania leaving the EU, NATO. Most Romanians don't want Romania to leave the European Union (EU) or NATO. According to an opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research in March, over 76% of Romanians do not agree with leaving the European Union, and 80% of respondents believe that Romania should not leave NATO.