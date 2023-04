INS: Romania Retail Sales Grow 3.9% YoY In Jan-Feb 2023

INS: Romania Retail Sales Grow 3.9% YoY In Jan-Feb 2023. Retail sales volume in Romania, excluding vehicle and motorcycle sales, increased by 3.9% in unadjusted data in January-February 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to sales of food, non-food, beverages and tobacco seeing increases of 5.4% to 5.9%, but fuel sales in specialized stores (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]