Winemaker Purcari Plans to Distribute Dividends with 6% Yield. Winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO), whose shares are part of the BET index, plans to pay investors a RON0.55 dividend per share and calls them to vote on the issue on May 26, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]