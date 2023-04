RetuRO Leases Office Space In Globalworth Campus A

RetuRO Leases Office Space In Globalworth Campus A. Real estate developer Globalworth, the largest office space investor in Central and Eastern Europe and the leader of the office space market in Romania, has signed a lease contract with RetuRO Sistem Garantie Returnare (RetuRo), a company established by beverage companies and associations of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]