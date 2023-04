HELL Energy Inaugurates New Warehouse And Head Office In Mures County In EUR18M Investment

HELL Energy Inaugurates New Warehouse And Head Office In Mures County In EUR18M Investment. Energy drinks producer HELL Energy has inaugurated the new warehouse and head office in the town of Ungheni (Mures County), following an investment of EUR18 million started in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]