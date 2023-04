Romania issues USD 300 mln bonds in private placements in March-April

Romania issues USD 300 mln bonds in private placements in March-April. The Romanian Ministry of Finance has attracted, in recent weeks, USD 300 mln with three private placements, carried out at favorable yields, Stefan Nanu, director general of the Treasury and Public Debt Directorate of the Ministry of Finance, told Profit.ro. Two private placements took place (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]