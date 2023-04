Romania’s retail sales show signs of fatigue in February

Romania’s retail sales show signs of fatigue in February. The retail sales index (volume terms) in Romania increased by 2.8% YoY in February, among the weakest rates over the past couple of years, according to the statistics office INS. However, Romania is one of the two Central and Eastern European countries, besides Bulgaria (+4.4% YoY), where the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]