The former president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, said he was "shocked" that Romania had not yet joined the Schengen area. He visited Bucharest on Thursday, April 6, to receive an honorary doctorate from the Academy of Economic Studies (ASE) and meet with Romanian president (...)