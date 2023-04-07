Festivals in Romania: Cine-concerts return at TIFF 2023Classics from the silent era of cinema, renowned musicians and composers, improvisation and traditional rhythms come together for three cine-concerts scheduled for the 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival TIFF, which takes place between June 9th and June 18th in (...)
Sundance winner to open American Independent Film Festival in BucharestA.V. Rockwell's A Thousand and One, the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival, will be screened for the opening of the seventh edition of the American Independent Film Festival (AIFF) in Bucharest. The festival is scheduled to take place between April 21st and (...)