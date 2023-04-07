Holcim Romania expands RMX division with acquisition of Cluj concrete producer

Holcim Romania expands RMX division with acquisition of Cluj concrete producer. Holcim Romania announced it was expanding its concrete division with the takeover of the assets, employees and equipment related to the production and marketing of concrete of Betonexpres, a producer in Cluj county's Florești area. Betonexpres has been operating for over 15 years on the Cluj (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]