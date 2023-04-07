 
Kinderpedia designated Software Product of the Year at Romania’s IT Industry Excellence Awards 2023-ANIS Gala
Kinderpedia designated Software Product of the Year at Romania’s IT Industry Excellence Awards 2023-ANIS Gala.

The school management and communication platform has been recognised as Software Product of the Year on the stage of the IT Industry Excellence Awards 2023 | ANIS Gala, held by ANIS Romania on April 5, at the Bucharest Marriott Grand Hotel Ballroom. According to the jury, the criteria (...)

eMAG Considers Moving Offices Closer to Subway and Mall Online retailer eMAG is in talks with Globalworth over leasing 10,000 square meters of office space in the Globalworth Square near Barbu Vacarescu in Bucharest, according to real estate market information.

Agroserv Mariuta Expects to Return to Profit in 2023 after 2022 Loss Agroserv Mariuta (MLK.RO) a local agribusiness company and the owner of the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, is aiming for RON2.1 million net profit in 2023, its spending and revenue budget shows.

Romanian TV personality and politician Dan Diaconescu detained for allegedly having sex with minors Former TV personality Dan Diaconescu has been detained for 24 hours by Romanian police for allegedly having sexual relations with minors. Police raided Diaconescu's house in Bucharest on the morning of Thursday, April 7, seizing several electronic devices. Subsequently, the former television (...)

Severnav Signs EUR4.1M Shipbuilding Contract with CNFR Navrom Galati Shipyard Santierul Naval Severnav (SEVE.RO) in Drobeta-Turnu Severin has notified shareholders of having signed a contract with CNFR Navrom Galati, a river transport company of the Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), on April (...)

Festivals in Romania: Cine-concerts return at TIFF 2023 Classics from the silent era of cinema, renowned musicians and composers, improvisation and traditional rhythms come together for three cine-concerts scheduled for the 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival TIFF, which takes place between June 9th and June 18th in (...)

Sundance winner to open American Independent Film Festival in Bucharest A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand and One, the winner of the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival, will be screened for the opening of the seventh edition of the American Independent Film Festival (AIFF) in Bucharest. The festival is scheduled to take place between April 21st and (...)

Holcim Romania expands RMX division with acquisition of Cluj concrete producer Holcim Romania announced it was expanding its concrete division with the takeover of the assets, employees and equipment related to the production and marketing of concrete of Betonexpres, a producer in Cluj county's Florești area. Betonexpres has been operating for over 15 years on the Cluj (...)

 


