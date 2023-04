Agroserv Mariuta Expects to Return to Profit in 2023 after 2022 Loss

Agroserv Mariuta (MLK.RO) a local agribusiness company and the owner of the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, is aiming for RON2.1 million net profit in 2023, its spending and revenue budget shows.