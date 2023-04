End of the lawsuit for 224 ha in northern Bucharest is expected in May



The final ruling in two lawsuits involving the fugitive [but very active, recently] businessman Gabriel 'Puiu' Popoviciu are expected in May. On May 5, in Romania, the Court of Appeal will re-judge the state's civil lawsuit against Popoviciu regarding 224 ha in northern Bucharest (Baneasa (...)