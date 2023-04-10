Romanian swimming star David Popovici qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Romanian swimming star David Popovici qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Swimming star David Popovici booked his ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after winning the gold medal in 100 m freestyle at the Romanian National Championships on Saturday, April 8. According to the Romanian Swimming Federation, he finished the race in 47.61, which is within the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]