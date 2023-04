Eurostat: 5.3 Million Farms Fewer In The European Union In 2020 Than In 2005

Eurostat: 5.3 Million Farms Fewer In The European Union In 2020 Than In 2005. There were 9.1 million farms across the European Union (EU) in 2020, which translates into an estimated 5.3 million fewer farms than in 2005 (the equivalent of a nearly 37% decline), as per the latest report by Eurostat, the EU's statistical (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]