PwC: Most Companies Experienced At Least One Disruptive Event In Last Two Years, Other Than A Pandemic



PwC: Most Companies Experienced At Least One Disruptive Event In Last Two Years, Other Than A Pandemic.

The vast majority of companies (91 percent) have experienced at least one event, other than a pandemic, that has disrupted their business in the last two years, according to the PwC Global Crisis and Resilience Survey 2023.