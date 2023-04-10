Romanian National Bank issues silver coin celebrating Timisoara as European Capital of Culture

Romanian National Bank issues silver coin celebrating Timisoara as European Capital of Culture. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has launched a silver coin with the theme Timisoara 2023 - European Capital of Culture. The coin features the domes of the Orthodox Metropolitan Cathedral and the Palace of Culture in Timisoara, the coat of arms of Romania, the inscription "ROMANIA" in a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]