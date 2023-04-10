Romania's Bianca Mei-Roşu wins gold at European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships

Romania's Bianca Mei-Roşu wins gold at European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships. Romanian table tennis player Bianca Mei-Roşu won the only gold medal for Romania at the European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships in Sarajevo. Bianca competed in women's doubles alongside Germany's Mia Griesel. The Romanian-German pair won with a score of 3-1 (4-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-4) in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]