April 10, 2023

Romanian family among group drowned attempting to cross from Canada to US
Apr 10, 2023

Romanian family among group drowned attempting to cross from Canada to US.

Eight individuals, including a Romanian family with two children, have died after attempting to cross the Saint Lawrence River from Canada to the United States more than a week ago. The group was trying to cross the border near Akwesasne, a community located at the border of Quebec, Ontario, (...)

