Israel’s Tefron Buys Romania’s Largest Hose Maker Adesgo

Israel’s Tefron Buys Romania’s Largest Hose Maker Adesgo. Romania’s largest hose manufacturer, Adesgo, which has an almost 100-year history, has been acquired by Israel’s Tefron Europe, a subsidiary of the Tefron Group, a developer and manufacturer of seamless garments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]