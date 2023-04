Biofarm Estimates RON325M In 2023, Up 17% From 2022

Biofarm Estimates RON325M In 2023, Up 17% From 2022. Pharmaceutical producer Biofarm Bucuresti (BIO.RO), the fifth largest drug producer in Romania, has budgeted revenue of RON325 million for 2023, which translates into a 17% increase compared to the 2022 level, as per the budget of revenue and expenditure proposed by the company for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]