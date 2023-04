Finland’s KJK Balkan Seeks Higher Dividends from Rompetrol Well Services

Finland’s KJK Balkan Seeks Higher Dividends from Rompetrol Well Services. Finnish-held investment fund KJK Balkan Holding, which owns 10.7% in Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO), has requested that two new items be put on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 26, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]