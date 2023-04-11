Former intelligence services head appointed at top of public healthcare system in Romania

Former intelligence services head appointed at top of public healthcare system in Romania. A general, retired in 2006 from the Romanian intelligence services (SRI), boasting an impressive wealth (23 plots of land, two houses, three apartments, four cars and three boats and a special pension of EUR 45,000 per year) was appointed by prime minister Nicolae Ciuca (Liberal Party PNL, a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]