Israeli investor takes over Romanian tights maker Adesgo

Israeli investor takes over Romanian tights maker Adesgo. Israeli clothing manufacturer Tefron takes over the Romanian company Adesgo, the largest local manufacturer of tights and lingerie, Profit.ro announced. The deal, expected to be completed in the middle of this year, was agreed at a price of over EUR 2 mln plus the fixed assets valued at EUR (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]