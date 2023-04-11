Romania’s Jan-Feb trade gap shrinks by 5.3% YoY on lower industrial activity

Romania’s Jan-Feb trade gap shrinks by 5.3% YoY on lower industrial activity. Romania’s trade deficit in the first two months of this year narrowed by 5.3% compared to the same period last year, to EUR 4.4 bln amid a combination of lower oil prices, lower imports of natural gas (after the buffers had been filled in late 2022) and subdued industrial activity. The figures (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]