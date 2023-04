Masterbuild Finalizes 14,500-Sqm Warehousing Hall in Stefanesti-Ilfov

Masterbuild Finalizes 14,500-Sqm Warehousing Hall in Stefanesti-Ilfov. Constructions company Masterbuild has built a14,500-sqm warehousing hall in Stefanesti-Ilfov within the logistic park owned by VGP group, with the new space set to be leased by companies operating in fields such as distribution and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]