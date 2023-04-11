Agricover Holding Wants to Float on BVB Via IPO Set to Include Capital Raise and Share Sale



Agricover group, leader of Romania’s agribusiness market, controlled by businessman Jabbar Kanani, wants to list on the Bucharest Stock Exchange via an IPO that will include a maximum number of 145,436,236 new ordinary shares issued by the company as a part of a share capital increase, as well (...)