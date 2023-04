Il Volo to perform in Bucharest in October

Il Volo to perform in Bucharest in October. The famous pop-opera trio Il Volo, comprised of operatic tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto and baritone Gianluca Ginoble, will return to Romania this year for a concert in Bucharest. The performance, part of the group's 2023 world tour, will take place at Sala Palatului on October 4.