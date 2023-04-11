Romanian government opens registrations for this year’s internship program
Apr 11, 2023
The official internship program of the Romanian government will continue this year, offering 150 young people the opportunity to work in central public administration institutions. Registrations open this week, April 13, and the results will be announced in June. The program will run between (...)
