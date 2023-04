Deloitte: Nine In Ten Organizations Reported At Least One Cyber Incident Or Breach In 2022



Nine out of ten organizations (91%) reported at least one cyber incident or breach last year, according to Deloitte 2023 Global Future of Cyber Survey, and more than a third (38%) between six and ten events.