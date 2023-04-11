|
|
|
Cometex, Real Estate Division Of Altex Group, Gets Capital Infusion Worth Over RON125M
Apr 11, 2023
Cometex, Real Estate Division Of Altex Group, Gets Capital Infusion Worth Over RON125M.
Altex, the leader of the Romanian electro-IT market and one of the three leading Romanian entrepreneurial companies, announces a capital increase of over RON125 million for Cometex, the real estate division of Altex Group.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
IMF cuts forecast for Romania's economic growth this year to 2.4%
In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Romania's real economic growth will moderate to 2.4% in 2023. The figure is lower than the one estimated in the autumn forecast - plus 3.1%, Ziarul Financiar reported. Thus, the IMF expects (...)
Romania's Labor Ministry to work together with priests to identify persons in need of assistance
Individuals from disadvantaged categories who need to be included in social assistance programs will be identified by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection with the help of Orthodox priests, according to a protocol recently signed between the Ministry and the Romanian Orthodox Church. (...)
DN Agrar Triples Turnover in 2022, To RON151M. Net Profit Rises 57%
DN Agrar Group, a Dutch-held group of firms operating in the fields of animal husbandry, farm production, farming services, logistics, transportation, tourism and advisory services, ended 2022 with over 221% higher turnover than in 2021, to almost RON151 million, and net profit of almost RON14 (...)
Holy Light to be brought to Romania from Jerusalem on Saturday
The Romanian Orthodox Church recently announced that the Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem on Saturday, April 15. The Holy Light, or Holy Fire, is the flame lit at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter. The ritual takes place annually (...)
Seven Major Deals Totally Worth some EUR133M Clinched on Romania Real Estate Market in 1Q/2023
Romania’s real estate market in the first quarter of 2023 registered seven major deals totally worth around EUR133 million, exclusively taking into account deals worth at least EUR5 million, reveals an analysis by real estate consulting firm (...)
Over 3 mln tons of Ukrainian grains shipped through Romania's Constanta port in Q1
Roughly 3.3 million tons of grains from Ukraine were shipped through the Romanian port of Constanta, at the Black Sea, in the first quarter of this year (Q1), the port authority told Reuters. In 2022, 8.6 million tons of Ukrainian grain were shipped through Constanta, by train, truck and (...)
Dacia and Ford Churn Out 142,756 Passenger Cars in Jan-March 2023, Up 4.7% from Year-Earlier Period
The passenger car output of the two car plants of Romania, Dacia and Ford, rose by 4.7% in the first three months of 2023, to 142,756 units, in line with data provided by carmakers association ACAROM.
|