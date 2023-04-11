Cometex, Real Estate Division Of Altex Group, Gets Capital Infusion Worth Over RON125M

Altex, the leader of the Romanian electro-IT market and one of the three leading Romanian entrepreneurial companies, announces a capital increase of over RON125 million for Cometex, the real estate division of Altex Group.