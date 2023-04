Lidl Romania Continues Partnership With SIGNAL IDUNA For Health Insurance For Its 10,500 Employees

German-held discount retailer Lidl Romania continues for the ninth consecutive year its partnership with insurance company SIGNAL IDUNA, offering health insurance policies to its 10,500 employees. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]