ESOP Consulting: IT&C Tenants Dominate Bucharest Office Rental Market In Q1/2023. The Bucharest office space rental market was dominated by companies in the IT&C sector in the first quarter of 2023, accounting for 19% of the newly leased area, as per an analysis by real estate consulting firm ESOP Consulting. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]