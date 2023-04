IMF Revises Romania’s Economic Growth Forecast Downwards to 2.4% in 2023

IMF Revises Romania’s Economic Growth Forecast Downwards to 2.4% in 2023. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised the real economic growth projection for Romania downwards to 2.4% from the 3.1% estimated in the fall, its latest `World Economic Outlook’ report released on Tuesday shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]