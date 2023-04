SIF Oltenia Seeks to Sell Stake in Baile Tusnad for RON2.8M

SIF Oltenia Seeks to Sell Stake in Baile Tusnad for RON2.8M. SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) has notified the capital market of the start of the steps to sell its 8.57% stake in hotel company Baile Tusnad (TSND.RO), which manages two hotels in the spa town by the same name. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]