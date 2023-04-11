Telekom Romania Mobile Launches 5G Services in Pitesti, Ploiesti, Sibiu and Bucharest

Telekom Romania Mobile, the fourth mobile telephony operator in Romania, has made a surprise move: it launched 5G services, although it did not participate in last year's 5G auction held by Romania's communications market watchdog. Telekom's new 5G services use the existing radio spectrum