Făgăraș Mountains: More than 130,000 seedlings to be planted this spring in Dobroneagu area



Făgăraș Mountains: More than 130,000 seedlings to be planted this spring in Dobroneagu area.

Foundation Conservation Carpathia (FCC) will plant this spring more than 130,000 seedlings in the Dobroneagu area in Făgăraș Mountains, the foundation announced. The Dobroneagu area is 200 hectares in size, and the forest has been lost there both as a result of logging between 2008 and 2010, when (...)