Yields: options for risk-free RON placements at 7% or above for virtually all maturities.

State-owned Eximbank launched a 6-month deposit PLUS with an interest of 7.75% (some 7% after the 10% income tax) attached, while the Government pays between 6.7% (tax-free) for one-year bonds and 7.7% for three-year bonds denominated in local currency under its latest Tezaur issue scheduled (...)