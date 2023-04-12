Romania's Govt. admits weak revenues but expects "good news" from rating agencies

Romania's Govt. admits weak revenues but expects "good news" from rating agencies. The budget deficit hit 1.4% of GDP in Q1, from 1% in the same period last year, as the revenues were RON 4.7 bln (EUR 940 mln) below the target, Romanian minister of finance Adrian Caciu admitted while responding to lawmakers' invitation in parliament, on April 11. However, he denied the (...)