Romanian entrepreneur continues campaign to build water wells in AfricaRomanian entrepreneur Ștefan Mandachi has been building water wells in Africa since 2021 and plans to continue the humanitarian campaign at least until the 1,000 threshold is reached. So far, with the help of other Romanians who joined the initiative, 200 wells have been built, providing clean (...)
Romanian Film Festival returns to San Francisco this monthThe Romanian Film Festival in San Francisco, the US, will return with a new edition between April 21-23, with a selection of films brought together under the motto Stories in Motion: Chartering Paths in Romanian Cinema. Screenings will take place at the August Coppola Theater at San Francisco (...)