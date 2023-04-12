Over 3 mln tons of Ukrainian grains shipped through Romania’s Constanta port in Q1

Roughly 3.3 million tons of grains from Ukraine were shipped through the Romanian port of Constanta, at the Black Sea, in the first quarter of this year (Q1), the port authority told Reuters. In 2022, 8.6 million tons of Ukrainian grain were shipped through Constanta, by train, truck and (...)