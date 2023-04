Startup Profluo Wants to Expand Client Portfolio, Eyes Fivefold Revenue Increase in 2023

Startup Profluo Wants to Expand Client Portfolio, Eyes Fivefold Revenue Increase in 2023. Profluo, a startup that builds machine learning technology for the automatic processing of accounting documents, plans to expand its client portfolio in 2023 from 150 to around 500 and thus increase its revenues fivefold. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]