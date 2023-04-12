Romania’s Labor Ministry to work together with priests to identify persons in need of assistance
Apr 12, 2023
Individuals from disadvantaged categories who need to be included in social assistance programs will be identified by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection with the help of Orthodox priests, according to a protocol recently signed between the Ministry and the Romanian Orthodox Church. (...)
