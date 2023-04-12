“Romania will play a more significant role in the defense industry,” European commissioner says

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, said after his meeting with prime minister Nicolae Ciucă that Romania will be able to play a more significant role in the defense industry. During the meeting in Bucharest, the two officials discussed the war in Ukraine and the