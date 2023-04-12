NGOs and public figures join civic initiative to save Bucharest’s forests, make the Green Belt reality

NGOs and public figures join civic initiative to save Bucharest’s forests, make the Green Belt reality. Amid repeated warnings that Bucharest is one of the European Union's most polluted capitals, local non-profits, civic groups, and public figures decided to unite their voices and join a multilevelled civic initiative aimed at saving Bucharest's surrounding forests and help make the city's Green (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]