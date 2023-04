NEPI Rockcastle Gets EUR200M Green Financing From Erste Group Bank AG And Raiffeisen Bank Romania

NEPI Rockcastle Gets EUR200M Green Financing From Erste Group Bank AG And Raiffeisen Bank Romania. Retail property developer NEPI Rockcastle has contracted green financing worth EUR200 million from Erste Group Bank AG and Raiffeisen Bank S.A. in order to improve its liquidity position. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]