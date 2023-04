Stockday E-Commerce Platform Reports 53% Higher Volumes For 2022

Stockday E-Commerce Platform Reports 53% Higher Volumes For 2022. Two years after Coca-Cola HBC Romania became shareholder of Stockday, the B2B e-commerce platform developed by HEINEKEN Romania, Stockday announces over 740,000 orders and over 2.7 million hectoliters of beverages successfully