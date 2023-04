Brewer Bermas Suceava Sees Sales Volume Shrink in 2022

Brewer Bermas Suceava Sees Sales Volume Shrink in 2022. Brewer Bermas Suceava (BRM.RO) posted RON30.1 million revenue in 2022, an increase of almost 5% on the previous year, the company said in its latest report available on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website. However, the sales volume shrank by 9% in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]